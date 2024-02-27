If You Are Red or Blue You Really Do Not Get The Gist of Things
by Crrow777 | Episode 120, Published August 09, 2018
When we watch the Matrix or the Truman Show we are likely seeing the idea of the fictitious world we have all be trained to accept as real. In the modern age the human mind is quite capable of understanding the difference. This was not so in decades past, so head out into the real world and recognize it.
