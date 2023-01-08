Unbelievable news

Create New Account
The Babylon Bee published the following news: the socialist government in Spain has passed a royal decree that the air-conditioning can be 27 degrees Celsius that is 82.6 Fahrenheit in commercial flights, bars, shops, cinemas, public transports, airports, you name it. Popularity? 182,838 views on August 5, 2022. Only hospitals are exempt. Keep all windows closed. This is to reduce energy dependence on Russia incredibly high fines if not complied with. Mirrored 


royal decreespaiinenergy control

