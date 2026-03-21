The funeral of Iran's Minister of Intelligence, Hojatolislam Seyyed Ismail Khatib was held today in Qom.

Iran's Ministry of Intelligence confirmed his death, and announced yesterday that operations were carried out in his memory.

(He died in a targeted Israeli strike on March 18, 2026)

Adding:

Iranian Ministry of Oil: The situation of foreign currency revenues from oil exports is very good.

Adding:

Trump rejoiced at the death of the former FBI head, who was the US special prosecutor in the investigation into Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 US elections.

"Robert Mueller just died. Good, I'm glad he's dead. He can't harm innocent people!" - PRESIDENT DONALD J TRUMP

In July 2018, Mueller charged 12 Russian citizens, who are referred to in the US as GRU officers, with interfering in the elections.





@Intel Slava