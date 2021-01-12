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Rod Rios - What is the ANSWER? PART ONE
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60 views • January 12, 2021
Rod Rios - What is the ANSWER? PART ONE
Brad Biggs stops by to ask Rod to if he knows the answers to SLANG TERMS for body sites; masturbation; orgasm; intercourse; positions; oral, kinky, gay, bi, and safe sex; and many other aspects of sex. Sources range from street jargon and popular music lyrics to literary allusions, fascinating etymologies, and rhyming slang.
DO YOU KNOW WHAT THE ANSWER IS?
How You Can Help Support the Show
Subscribe to the Rod Rios # Rodcast Channel https://tiny.cc/RODCAST
Tell Everyone About the Show!
PayPal Donations: https://paypal.me/BIGRODRIOS
Brad Biggs stops by to ask Rod to if he knows the answers to SLANG TERMS for body sites; masturbation; orgasm; intercourse; positions; oral, kinky, gay, bi, and safe sex; and many other aspects of sex. Sources range from street jargon and popular music lyrics to literary allusions, fascinating etymologies, and rhyming slang.
DO YOU KNOW WHAT THE ANSWER IS?
How You Can Help Support the Show
Subscribe to the Rod Rios # Rodcast Channel https://tiny.cc/RODCAST
Tell Everyone About the Show!
PayPal Donations: https://paypal.me/BIGRODRIOS
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