Last night Iran reporting, IRGC aerospace force has successfully hit the US Fifth Fleet, which is based in Bahrain, with missiles & drones

Iran’s IRGC says its aerospace force has successfully hit the US Fifth Fleet, which is based in Bahrain, with missiles and drones, and adds that the operation followed an attack on an Iranian tanker by US forces in the vicinity of the Strait of Hormuz.



@PressTV

Adding:

The brutal oppressing Bahraini authorities continue to arrest shia scholars, reciters and regular people everytime Iran attacks a US base inside Bahrain.



They are being arrested on false accusations of being “connected” to the Wilyat-e Faqih (the religious system) in Iran. They literally do nothing, but get arrested because they are shii’a.



More than 500 shiaas have been arrested so far in Bahrain.





@DD Geopolitics



