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STOP THIS NOW! TOO MANY OF OUR CHILDREN ARE DYING - HOW CAN YOU ALLOW THIS????
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464 views • November 02, 2021
Sad indeed, too many are nOt understanding the risks of shots to the children, when they have virtually no risk from Covid STOP THE SHOT - PROTECT OUR KIDS!
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