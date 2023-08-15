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ADL Infiltrated & Exposed As Social Media Overlords Plot To Ban Conservatives Using AI Tech EXPOSED
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126 views • August 15, 2023

Stew Peters Show


August 14, 2023


The ADL has been caught on camera admitting to using A.I. technology to censor conservatives.

Independent journalist Kyle Clifton is here to talk about the hidden video sting operation that successfully exposed the Anti Defamation League.

Arizona ADL’s community manager Sarah Kader and its Director of Development Courtney Kravitz were caught on video admitting to the censorship of conservatives.

They also admit to using A.I. to manipulate crowdfunding sites like Go Fund Me to keep the public from supporting conservative causes.

This sting operation reveals the ADL has an immense amount of power and influence.

The ADL has infiltrated parts of the government and even police forces so they can push their agenda on everyday Americans.

The ADL has perverted the definition of the term “anti Semitic”.

They no longer combat real anti Semitism but they combat the truth and keep it from getting to the masses.

Apparently, the ADL is an organization that targets and marginalizes white Christian men.

Watch the hidden camera video exposing the ADL here. https://twitter.com/kyleisbased/status/1689627730600771584

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v37ln3p-adl-infiltrated-and-exposed-as-social-media-overlords-plot-to-ban-conservat.html

Keywords
social mediaarizonapoweraiexposedgovernmentadlcensorinfluenceanti semiticinfiltratedoverlordshidden camerastew peterskyle cliftonpolice forcescourtney kravitzban conservativesartificial intelligenceshidden video sting operationsarah kaderperverted definitioncombat the truthtargets white christian men
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