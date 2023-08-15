ADL Infiltrated & Exposed As Social Media Overlords Plot To Ban Conservatives Using AI Tech EXPOSED

Stew Peters Show





August 14, 2023





The ADL has been caught on camera admitting to using A.I. technology to censor conservatives.

Independent journalist Kyle Clifton is here to talk about the hidden video sting operation that successfully exposed the Anti Defamation League.

Arizona ADL’s community manager Sarah Kader and its Director of Development Courtney Kravitz were caught on video admitting to the censorship of conservatives.

They also admit to using A.I. to manipulate crowdfunding sites like Go Fund Me to keep the public from supporting conservative causes.

This sting operation reveals the ADL has an immense amount of power and influence.

The ADL has infiltrated parts of the government and even police forces so they can push their agenda on everyday Americans.

The ADL has perverted the definition of the term “anti Semitic”.

They no longer combat real anti Semitism but they combat the truth and keep it from getting to the masses.

Apparently, the ADL is an organization that targets and marginalizes white Christian men.

Watch the hidden camera video exposing the ADL here. https://twitter.com/kyleisbased/status/1689627730600771584

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Kick-ass Chuck Norris has now released a morning KICK! Try it HERE: https://americareadysupply.com/stew

Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Keto, Paleo, Guilt Free Cocao, eat chocolate, and still lose weight: https://earthechofoods.com/stew

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Check out https://nootopia.com/Stew for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

High Quality CBD, Check out: https://kuribl.com/ Use Promocode STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Pandemic Preparedness and

Are YOU Prepared for the next pandemic? Pandemic Preparedness kits: Https://pandemicprotocol.com

Antarctic krill Oil is a lifesaver, FIX your inflammation today at https://StopMyInflammation.com

Help Stew Fight Back Against TheLGBTQ Mafia With His Legal Fund: https://givesendgo.com/DefendStew

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v37ln3p-adl-infiltrated-and-exposed-as-social-media-overlords-plot-to-ban-conservat.html