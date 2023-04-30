https://gettr.com/post/p2frobp575c

2023年4月27日 美国独立媒体人 Kerry Cassidy 采访 Ava Chen

Ava 讲述她自己加入“爆料革命”的启蒙经历，是因为2019年6月开始的“香港反送中运动”，因为当郭文贵先生每次的直播提前“爆料”到后来都成为了现实，Ava意识到郭先生的情报都是真实可信的。





April 27, 2023 American independent media reporter Kerry Cassidy interviewed Ava Chen 01

Ava talked about her enlightenment experience of joining the "Whistleblowing Movement"，which is because of the "Hong Kong Anti-Extradition Movement" started in June 2019, because what Miles Guo "whistleblows" in advance during his livestream broadcast all became reality later, Ava realized that Miles Guo's intelligence is all real and trustworthy.

