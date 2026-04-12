Could This Be Causing Your Fatigue, Anxiety, and Cravings? - Dr. Jason Dean

In this eye-opening interview, Dr. Jason Dean reveals how hidden parasites may be a root cause behind fatigue, anxiety, cravings, and a wide range of unexplained health issues. He explains how these organisms can impact everything from sleep and digestion to mental health and even spiritual clarity. Dr. Dean also dives into the surprising connection between parasite activity and moon cycles, along with why so many cases go undiagnosed in modern medicine. Most importantly, he shares practical, natural solutions to help cleanse the body and restore energy, focus, and overall well-being.Dr. Jason DeanWEBSITE: https://parakiller.com**Promo Code: FLYOVERDr. Jason Dean is a health expert and practitioner specializing in detoxification, parasites, and natural healing protocols. He has worked with patients around the world, helping uncover root causes of chronic symptoms that are often overlooked in traditional medicine. Through his research and clinical experience, Dr. Dean focuses on restoring the body through natural, effective solutions.Interview with Dr. Laura Sanger: https://rumble.com/v6wsro0-tracing-the-nephilim-from-noah-to-the-us-dollar-dr.-laura-sanger.htmlWATCH MORE FROM DR. DEAN: https://flyover.live/media/series/6g62hbg/dr-jason-dean-the-para-killer-------------------------------------------𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation http://FlyoverGold.com► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.comWant to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/-------------------------------------------𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives🆇 Twitter: https://x.com/FlyoverConservs🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives🧑‍💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives-------------------------------------------► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -www.fernvalleysoap.comPromo Code: FLYOVER-------------------------------------------𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyoverThe Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.comConspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.comThe Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com-------------------------------------------Be Blessed!- The Flyover TeamBusiness or Media, please contact us at: