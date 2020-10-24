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Voter Fraud Plan to Steal Michigan
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125 views • October 24, 2020
“Audio from poll trainings throughout October, in the city of Detroit, have revealed corruption, unethical behavior, and perhaps even criminality from state employees who are tasked with protecting electoral integrity. We have audio of state employees telling poll workers to lie to voters, destroy ballots, disenfranchise poll challengers, and even call the cops on individuals who object to the unfair process.”
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