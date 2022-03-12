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Behind Kim Clement’s Famous Prophecies with His Daughter | Flyover Conservatives
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207 views • March 12, 2022
Kim Clement was a man sent to speak to this generation, in this season, giving all who will hear the knowledge needed to combat the giants who stand before us today. With us today is his daughter, Donne Clement Petruska, to give us insight into these prophecies spoken years before they came to pass.
► Donne Clement Petruska
WEBSITE: https://Houseofdestiny.org
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► Donne Clement Petruska
WEBSITE: https://Houseofdestiny.org
SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO
ReAwaken America- text the word EVENTS to 40509
(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)
Kirk Elliott PHD - http://FlyoverGold.com
My Pillow - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover
Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -
https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/
-------------------------------------------
Follow our Social Media so we can be best friends
💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives
🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited
🏘FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives
📱FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives
📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/
🧑💻Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com
► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives
-------------------------------------------
► Sign Up For Our Newsletter! -https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter
► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate
► Get $50 off of Dr. Sherwood’s 13 Week Course to Reset Your Life-
http://DoctorSoGood.com
► Get The TuttleTwins Books Today - http://FlyoverTwins.com
► Get 5% Off Of Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol ZStack at - http://FlyoverHealth.com
► Support a Family Owned, Pro-Life Woman Merch Store
🛍 https://col1972.com/discount/Flyover
-------------------------------------------
Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team
Business or Media, please contact us at:
[email protected]
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