Southern Israel Under Attack, Four IDF Commanders Killed | Hamas Strikes Again | Gaza Fighting

Israeli military said a projectile that crossed from the northern Gaza Strip into Israeli territory was successfully intercepted by the Air Force while another Israeli commander lost his life in the fighting with Hamas in the besieged enclave, taking the death toll in fighting in 24 hours to 4 commanders.
Mirrored - Times Of India
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/