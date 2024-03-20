Create New Account
Kingdom Roundtable #46 - God Given Right To Bear Arms - Christianity And Guns
Resistance Chicks
Today we are going to talk about the reasoning behind the Second Amendment. How this applies today, and why Christians and all people need to understand this important God Given Right to defend our families and country.

Connect more, get on my email list, check out my book and more @ https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.com

civil war2nd amendmentmilitiapreparedgun ranges1st right to defend yourself

