Were You Waiting for a Sign from Above? Here It Is!

⚫️ From various corners of the planet, increasingly strange reports are coming in about anomalous animal behavior. Roe deer go crazy and go out to people, crocodiles crawl out of the water and lie upside down, entire flocks of birds drop dead, and marine animals wash up on the shore in mass numbers.





Watch in this video:

❓ What are the official versions of what's happening

❓ What pushes animals to strange and suicidal behavior

❓ How does this relate to the increasing climate catastrophes on our planet





📍 You can learn more about the dynamics of natural disasters and their causes from the Forums "Global Crisis. Our Survival Is in Unity" and "Global Crisis. There Is a Way Out."





▶️ International online Forum "Global Crisis. The Responsibility", December 2, 2023:

https://creativesociety.com/global-cr...





▶️ International online Forum "Global Crisis. There Is a Way Out", April 22, 2023





▶️ ️International online conference "Global Crisis. America at the Crossroads 2024", October 7, 2023





⏩ "It's Inevitable | Scientific Report Has Opened the Eyes of the World to the Truth About Climate"





⏩ "We've Warned You! | Climate Scientific Report. Part 2"





