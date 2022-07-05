229) Danos no sangue por grafeno introduzido nos anestésicos dentários

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Como o grafeno interfere com os campos eléctricos e magnéticos que suportam a saúde do organismo.
Créditos à LA QUINTA COLUMNA, Julho 04, 2022:
DIRECTO NOCTURNO DE LA QUINTA COLUMNA - PROGRAMA 347: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/DIRECTONOCTURNODELAQUINTACOLUMNA-PROGRAMA347-:d
Tabela de conversão de unidades EMF: https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/emf-tabela_unidades_equivalentes_conversao.pdf
Padrões indicativos de tolerância biológica (BAUBIOLOGIE): https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/building-biology-guidelines-english_1_orig.jpg
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/