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Mirror: Jesus Christ, Not Anti-Christ
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51 views • January 08, 2022
Pastor JD explains why the anti-Christ cannot be revealed until the church of Jesus Christ is raptured, which is imminent by virtue of how the anti-Christ is even now at the ready, behind the scenes.
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