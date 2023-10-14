Create New Account
Superfood Chlorella Popcorn
Food Ranger Alice
Published 20 hours ago

Superfood Chlorella Popcorn




Preparation:
Once popcorn has popped and been transferred to a mixing bowl. 
Combine chlorella powder, himalayan salt, and melted coconut oil. 
Coat popcorn with this mixture. Allow to cool and dry. 

foodrecipesuperfoodpopcorn

