Superfood Chlorella Popcorn
•
Published 20 hours ago
•
Ingredients:
4 tbsp Organic Yellow Popcorn Kernels
2 tsp Chlorella Powder
1 tsp Pink Himalayan Salt
3 tsp melted Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil
Preparation:
Once popcorn has popped and been transferred to a mixing bowl.
Combine chlorella powder, himalayan salt, and melted coconut oil.
Coat popcorn with this mixture. Allow to cool and dry.
Visit my blog at https://myfoodranger.blogspot.com/
