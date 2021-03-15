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COMMODITIES ARE RISING IS 2021 GOLD’S YEAR TO SHINE?
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11 views • March 15, 2021
Press For Truth

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2020 was a good year for the precious metals space, silver out performed every other commodity with gold trailing not far behind. However things have changed in 2021, Joe Biden is the president of the US and global uncertainty continues in the face of Covid-19(84). In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth speaks with Andrew Lee, the CEO of Phoenix Gold Resources about the metals market, how one can protect their assets in times of uncertainty and where he sees the market going from here!

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