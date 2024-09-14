Yah's Misfits 9-14-2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
in this video, we discuss the fall feasts of Yahuah, Feast of Trumpets, Feast of Atonement, and the origin of the 8th day added to the Feast of Tabernacles, which is listed in the Book of Jubilees (2024). Also we will discuss the Creation account in Genesis, using the apocryphal book, 2Esdras as a double reference. The creation account is literally 7 days, not a thousand years for a day. Also we will discuss the origin of Sabbath and which day is it. If we do not understand the Creation account, how can we understand the end and Day of Judgment?