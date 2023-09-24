Create New Account
TopContent photo competition "My Summer 2023" VIDEO
channel image
shipshard
12 Subscribers
25 views
Published 19 hours ago

https://dzen.ru/video/watch/6501e92d55af885f49ca3bfe 

https://pin.it/2Tq7rN3 

TopContent, mobile photography, mobilography https://vk.com/topcontent2022 

Welcome to the friendly community of smartphone photography fans!

TopContent photo competition "My Summer 2023" RESULTS

https://dzen.ru/a/ZQHkPwhFHwOLGazm 

TopContent photo competition "My Summer 2023" RESULTS (continued) https://dzen.ru/a/ZQNABikpriI_MxqF 


Author's video content.In collaboration with CMCproduction & SmartREC video studios

https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman 

https://ok.ru/shipshard1 

https://vk.com/shipshardvk 

https://www.pinterest.ca/omegagirs/ 

https://dzen.ru/shipshard 


Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC

CMCproduction - full cycle video production

SmartREC - territory of free creativity, the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg

videoblogsummerphotocompetitions

