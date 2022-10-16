Alex Jones & Dr. Group - Endocrine Disrupting Chemicals

www.banned.video





The emerging role of the endocannabinoid system in endocrine regulation and energy balance -

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16306385/

Synergistic Toxicity Of EMF & Synthetic Fragrance Chemicals - Bar graph showing the cytotoxicity of various perfumes -https://archive.ph/GIB1f

University Of Texas - TILT -



https://www.researchgate.net/journal/Environmental-Sciences-Europe-2190-4715/publication/351924396_Toxicant-induced_loss_of_tolerance_for_chemicals_foods_and_drugs_assessing_patterns_of_exposure_behind_a_global_phenomenon/links/60b07f04458515bfb0ab3928/Toxicant-induced-loss-of-tolerance-for-chemicals-foods-and-drugs-assessing-patterns-of-exposure-behind-a-global-phenomenon.pdf



Endocrine Disrupting Chemicals -

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/?term=endocrine+disruptors

Synthetic Fragrance Nerve Agents -



https://www.brighteon.com/30b69c3c-d96c-4add-911f-3992b9509540



Independent Science on the Effects of EMF Radiation on Human Health -

https://archive.ph/jwKUP

EMFs could enhance the action of known genotoxic chemicals - https://archive.ph/M1rFI

Dr. Robert O. Becker

"the greatest polluting element in the earth’s environment is the proliferation of electromagnetic fields."

Meanwhile, we believe it would be a good practice to adopt the discreet avoidance strategy. -

https://archive.ph/LDunC

Advances in environmental health effects of toxigenic mold and mycotoxins January 2011 -

https://archive.ph/QyR6G



TILT -

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK234807/

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=4Xeu0lwHC-s&t=213s





Dr. William Mount - October Fifteenth -



https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=7zIFYGiTPoo



Orgonite - Orgonize Africa -

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=nwxKB9IY3Js



Aluminum - Pubmed -



https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32206026/



A Warrior Calls -

https://rumble.com/v111qje-the-destruction-of-our-earth-underway.html

MelK Show - Geo Engineering Watch -

https://www.bitchute.com/video/orLbIFkul6yc/



We Dont Work For Them, They Work For Us ! -

https://www.bitchute.com/video/yuMObccViHQH/

COVID19 Surface Testing -

https://www.nutritruth.org/single-post/analysis-of-test-sticks-from-surface-testing-in-the-slovak-republic-confirmation-of-genocide

La Quinta Columna , Stew Peters Show Interview -

https://www.bitchute.com/video/n8U2Zr1Gmk20/

DTM - Aluminum Detox - note * use cronometer to avoid potassium overdose -

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=S_0Ak0BgR20

Horsetail Herb removes toxic ALUMINUM from your body with SILICA!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/9rNkcXr2C29f/

what's really in vaccines: Mercury, MSG, Formaldehyde, Aluminum

https://www.bitchute.com/video/GP7Ip8QYLTC1/

The Health Ranger - GMOs, vaccines, fluoride

https://www.bitchute.com/video/0ucWTz2BoRHh/

