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Being tortured to death with 5G
Perfect Society
Perfect Society
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98 views • March 15, 2022
Sustainability = Genocide They falsely claim more than 500 million people is not sustainable (Georgia Guidestones, book quotes etc.).
17 Sustainable Development Goals |
https://www.17sustainabledevelopmentgoals.org/
Health risks from radiofrequency radiation, including 5G, should be assessed by experts with no conflicts of interest
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7405337/
Adverse health effects of 5G mobile networking technology under real-life conditions - PubMed
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31991167/
Effects of Microwave and Millimeter Wave Radiation on the Eye | SpringerLink
Exposure of the eye to microwave radiation can lead to intraocular temperature increase sufficient to damage tissues.
https://link.springer.com/chapter/10.1007/978-94-011-4191-8_43
Sea Levels not rising except in IPCC lies
https://www.ourcivilisation.com/aginatur/sealevel.htm
Uncomfortable noises and ringing in the ears due to frequencies emitted by 5G antennas - ORWELL CITY
https://www.orwell.city/2021/10/tinnitus.html
5g and ringing ears? - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AnaUmt0taWI
How to Protect Yourself from 5G - Updated for 2022
https://www.orgoneenergy.org/blogs/news/how-to-protect-yourself-from-5g
The First Report of 5G Injury from Switzerland | Physicians for Safe Technology
https://mdsafetech.org/2019/07/20/the-first-report-of-5g-injury-from-switzerland/
Cell Phone Tower Tinnitus – RADIATION DANGERS
https://radiationdangers.com/microwave-hearing-and-tinnitus/cell-phone-tower-tinnitus/
Is The “Coronavirus” Actually Radiation Sickness? – RADIATION DANGERS
http://web.archive.org/web/20201223084634/http://radiationdangers.com/5g/is-the-coronavirus-actually-microwave-illness/
jewish ritual murder paintings at DuckDuckGo
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=jewish+ritual+murder+paintings&;t=opera&iax=images&ia=images&iai=https%3A%2F%2Fi.ytimg.com%2Fvi%2F_BhXPVWfLw0%2Fhqdefault.jpg
JEWISH RITUAL MURDER | Justice4Poland.com
https://justice4poland.com/2015/03/24/jewish-ritual-murder/
(1) Jewish Ritual Murder - Blood Magic - Primer Documentary 2021 - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_BhXPVWfLw0
Keywords
hoaxradiation5gmicrowaveisraelgenocidenew world ordertorturepopulation reductioncoronaviruscorrelationcovid-19
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