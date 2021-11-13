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NEW BLOOD: AMERICA FIRST JIM CARLIN TO REPLACE INCOHERENT CHUCK GRASSLEY
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NEW BLOOD: AMERICA FIRST JIM CARLIN TO REPLACE INCOHERENT CHUCK GRASSLEY https://rumble.com/vp4rap-new-blood-america-first-jim-carlin-to-replace-incoherent-chuck-grassley.html
Quote: "Chuck Grassley is running for another term in the Senate. He’s currently 88 years old. He’ll be 89 if he wins. He’ll be 95 when his next term finishes, if he’s still alive then, hell, he’ll probably run again then too. It’s time for new blood in the Senate. We’re hopeful that Jim Carlin could be that new blood. Carlin is an Iowa Senator. He’s making a serious primary challenge to Grassley. He joins Stew Peters to talk about it. Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads "
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Oversight needed, US Federal Law Enforcement, disposition matrix, gov. harassment and asset seizure https://is.gd/nTQsa2 ~ Blackb3rry Clu3s on Brighteon https://is.gd/JzGhgi
NEW BLOOD: AMERICA FIRST JIM CARLIN TO REPLACE INCOHERENT CHUCK GRASSLEY https://rumble.com/vp4rap-new-blood-america-first-jim-carlin-to-replace-incoherent-chuck-grassley.html
Quote: "Chuck Grassley is running for another term in the Senate. He’s currently 88 years old. He’ll be 89 if he wins. He’ll be 95 when his next term finishes, if he’s still alive then, hell, he’ll probably run again then too. It’s time for new blood in the Senate. We’re hopeful that Jim Carlin could be that new blood. Carlin is an Iowa Senator. He’s making a serious primary challenge to Grassley. He joins Stew Peters to talk about it. Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads "
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Oversight needed, US Federal Law Enforcement, disposition matrix, gov. harassment and asset seizure https://is.gd/nTQsa2 ~ Blackb3rry Clu3s on Brighteon https://is.gd/JzGhgi
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