At least 4 jEEW Military Personnel Were Killed by Hamas and 10 Injured





In an incident that was described by Hebrew media as a 'serious security incident' Hamas targeted israeli soldiers at Kerem Abu Salem crossing near Rafah causing multiple injuries at least 10 and killing 4 israeli soldiers so far.





Spokesman for Magen David Adom, the Israeli occupation's emergency medical services organization, says several Israeli soldiers were critically injured in the rocket attack targeting Karm Abu Salem military outpost.





Martyr Izz El-Din Al-Qassam Brigades:





"Al-Qassam Brigades bombard gatherings of enemy forces at the "Kerem Shalom" site and its surroundings with a 114mm short-range Rajoom rocket system."





Zionist media reported a dangerous security incident at "Kerem Shalom," describing it as "unusual," after it was targeted by Al-Qassam Brigades, and military censorship has been imposed on the site of the operation and the number of injured.





On the 212th day of the war, the resistance continues to inflict painful blows on the occupation. 2024/05/05





