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Spirit, Wind, Breath, Life, Death
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16 views • January 13, 2020
What or who is the Holy Spirit? What does it mean to be born of the Spirit? What is spiritual life as opposed to spiritual death?
Old Testament
Gen. 1:2, Num. 24:2, 1 Sam. 19:20, Job 33:4, Psalm 51:11, Dan. 5:14
New Testament
Mat. 1:20, 12:32, 22:43, 28:19, Mark 1:8,10, 13:11, Luke 1:35, 2:25, John 3:5-8, 6:63, 7:39, 14:26, 16:13, 20:22, Acts 1:8, 2:17-18, Rom. 6:2, 8:26, 1 Cor. 6:19, 12:4, 2 Cor. 1:22, Gal. 3:5, 4:6, 5:18, Eph. 1:13, 4:30, Col. 2:12-14, 1 Thes. 4:8, 2 Tim. 1:14, Titus 3:5, 2 Peter 1:21, 1 John 3:14, 5:12
can Christians sin? 1 John 1:8-10, 2:1, 3:9, 5:18
regenerated or restarted? https://www.bibletools.org/index.cfm/fuseaction/Topical.show/RTD/cgg/ID/14148/Spiritual-Rebirth.htm
the Trinity https://youtu.be/D3BKyQSfaXo
choose life Deut. 30:19
Old Testament
Gen. 1:2, Num. 24:2, 1 Sam. 19:20, Job 33:4, Psalm 51:11, Dan. 5:14
New Testament
Mat. 1:20, 12:32, 22:43, 28:19, Mark 1:8,10, 13:11, Luke 1:35, 2:25, John 3:5-8, 6:63, 7:39, 14:26, 16:13, 20:22, Acts 1:8, 2:17-18, Rom. 6:2, 8:26, 1 Cor. 6:19, 12:4, 2 Cor. 1:22, Gal. 3:5, 4:6, 5:18, Eph. 1:13, 4:30, Col. 2:12-14, 1 Thes. 4:8, 2 Tim. 1:14, Titus 3:5, 2 Peter 1:21, 1 John 3:14, 5:12
can Christians sin? 1 John 1:8-10, 2:1, 3:9, 5:18
regenerated or restarted? https://www.bibletools.org/index.cfm/fuseaction/Topical.show/RTD/cgg/ID/14148/Spiritual-Rebirth.htm
the Trinity https://youtu.be/D3BKyQSfaXo
choose life Deut. 30:19
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