We Have Alien UFOs — This Is How They Fly

NASA Physicist Exposes The Truth
* Are we alone in the universe? Of course not.
* That has been confirmed by countless scientists, whistleblowers, members of the military, NASA etc.
* We have interviewed many members of the secret space program.
* It's now part of the congressional record that we are not alone.
* We have alien bodies as well as alien craft in our possession.
Redacted News (28 December 2025)
https://rumble.com/v73l4wu-everything-we-know-about-the-universe-is-wrong-nasa-physicist-just-exposed-.html