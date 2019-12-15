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You and the Maniac
mikecarawaySongs
mikecarawaySongs
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14 views • December 15, 2019
YOU AND THE MANIAC
c.1982,2014 - Mike Caraway

1)You…..You…..You
Got me runnin, like a maniac,
To protect you when you’re under attack,
Clouds of metals gettin sprayed all around
‘Lectromagnetic waves breakin you down,
Crafty delusions stray you away from what’s real,
Managed confusion, what you see, how you feel,
Threats of ruin or sudden violence,
War on all peoples by the world government….

2) You…..You….. You
Got me fightin, like a maniac,
Against angelic majesty psychopaths,
Their extortions, arrogance, corrupt science,
All their slanders, murders and indifference,
With faith and love now we surround every breath,
Spiritual weapons, to take down fortresses,
Forgive each other, no one’s in this alone,
Stand in one body, we cannot be overthrown….

3) You…..You….. You
Got me shoutin, like a maniac,
You’re free to go now, you don’t have to look back,
No army can guard the liberty in our heart,
Our Father planted when He called us apart,
To the good news, inherit life without end,
Peace and glory, with the Lord as our friend,
To His purpose, by grace away from the dead,
Each other’s members, with our Friend as the head.

4) You….You….. You
Got me shakin, like a maniac,
All awakened on our heavenly track
To the truth that keeps movin us home,
To the love that won’t leave us alone,
We speak wisdom that the rulers ain’t heard,
He’s true and faithful, yes He gave us His word,
Dry your tears here, wave good-bye to the gone,
Come on nearer, like crazy, like dawn,

You….You….You….
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