Chaos breaks out outside The Holiday Inn in Rotherham, South Yorkshire as tensions rise between migrants and Brits.
The incident came after three young girls were recently st*bbed to death in Southport.
The girls were at a Taylor Swift themed dance class when they were attacked by 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana.
Rudakubana was born in Whales to Rwandan parents.
Police are still searching for a motive.
The Brits targeted the Holiday Inn because it is being used to house migrants.