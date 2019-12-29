TWO POPES & THIRD SECRET OF FATIMA (REVEALED)

The "Real" Story of The Two Popes involves The Third Secret of Fatima!Mother of Salvation: The last secret of Fatima was not revealed, so terrifying was itMy child, the deceit, which the world will face, will be so difficult to discern, that only those who surrender to God and place all their trust in my Son, will be able to endure the trials, which lie ahead.I gave the world the prophecies in 1917, but the last secret of Fatima was not revealed, so terrifying was it for those within the Catholic Church.The last secret of Fatima still remains unknown to God’s children, although part of it was revealed to you on 26 January, 2012. Very few within the Church are privy to this. Now, the next part of the final secret of Fatima must be revealed, so that I can warn humanity of the consequences of ignoring my intervention to help save souls.The Church has been infested, from the inside, by enemies of God. They – and there are twenty of them who control from within – have created the greatest deceit. They have elected a man, not of God, while the Holy Father, accorded the Crown of Peter, has been carefully removed.