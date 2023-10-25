Fr. Chris Alar talks about the photograph of Mary in the Eucharist

Fr. Chris Alar
Oct 24, 2023
In his homily during Mass today (10/24) at the National Shrine of The Divine Mercy, Fr. Chris Alar, MIC, talks about the photograph of Mary in the Eucharist during his retreat near San Francisco. Discover more videos from the Marian Fathers on Divine Mercy Plus! https://divinemercyplus.org/tags/saints
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cXSgO5OSoU8
