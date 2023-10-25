Create New Account
Fr. Chris Alar talks about the photograph of Mary in the Eucharist
Fr. Chris Alar


Oct 24, 2023


In his homily during Mass today (10/24) at the National Shrine of The Divine Mercy, Fr. Chris Alar, MIC, talks about the photograph of Mary in the Eucharist during his retreat near San Francisco. Discover more videos from the Marian Fathers on Divine Mercy Plus! https://divinemercyplus.org/tags/saints


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cXSgO5OSoU8

retreatsan franciscodivine mercymaryphotographhomilyeucharistfr chris alar

