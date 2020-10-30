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The Top 10 Trump Nothing Burgers | Popp Culture
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129 views • October 30, 2020
After four years of nonstop propaganda, it's no surprise that people out there actually believe the lies. Now it's time to burst their bubble.
Hang up that suit and tie forever! Read "CorporateLand" today!
https://www.amazon.com/CorporateLand-Surviving-Cubicle-Frank-Cervi/dp/1542471540
Book 2 of "The Jericho Files" is here!
Get Popp's second psychic thriller on paperback or eBook today!
https://www.amazon.com/Showdown-Book-Two-Jericho-Files/dp/B08CWM7LLJ
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all platforms and social media!
https://www.mgtow.tv/@redonkulaspopp
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
https://lbry.tv/@REDONKULAS:e
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.gab.com/redonkulas
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Sources (in order of appearance):
1. https://archive.vn/EFFSy
2. https://archive.vn/Ewtfo
3. https://archive.vn/u4eKh
4. https://archive.vn/vmFDK
5. https://archive.vn/ib2n1
6. https://archive.vn/keDRd
7. https://archive.vn/FxpaS
8. https://archive.vn/ItImV
9. https://archive.vn/LSE0g
10. https://archive.vn/yAusJ
11. https://archive.vn/kPTu8
12. https://archive.vn/YcAoL
13. https://archive.vn/e0e0v
14. https://archive.vn/4s2co
15. https://archive.vn/wFkPB
16. https://archive.vn/gyrj7
17. https://archive.vn/vQ6HE
18. https://archive.vn/uVVgU
19. https://archive.vn/wip/iPqxt
20. https://web.archive.org/web/20200731194538/https://therayfield.com/every-election-democrats-lost-since-1968-they-have-called-it-illegitimate-except-landslides
21. https://archive.vn/2fyGU
22. https://archive.vn/8tLhY
23. https://archive.vn/wkuKi
24. https://archive.vn/UPD1u
25. https://archive.vn/YH079
26. https://archive.vn/foZGF
27. https://archive.vn/9kpyQ
28. https://archive.vn/mILq8
29. https://archive.vn/I3Q0h
30. https://archive.vn/GN4Sj
31. https://archive.vn/LmCd8
32. https://archive.vn/4g0ef
33. https://archive.vn/mn504
34. https://archive.vn/hFl6x
35. https://archive.vn/vAYLA
36. https://archive.vn/vBDbl
37. https://archive.vn/zzkGn
38. https://archive.vn/oi0IB
39. https://archive.vn/XBnuD
40. https://archive.vn/OTG7f
41. https://archive.vn/EzNkQ
42. https://archive.vn/7UNrT
43. https://archive.vn/PIw4u
44. https://archive.vn/I9Agw
45. https://archive.vn/UlqDL
46. https://archive.vn/ImpTY
47. https://archive.vn/yvusE
48. https://archive.vn/wF0Uj
49. https://archive.vn/aCZxe
50. https://archive.vn/zObok
51. https://archive.vn/GEyRU
52. https://archive.vn/s68nA
53. https://archive.vn/nHVOJ
54. https://archive.vn/mMcbJ
55. https://archive.vn/R1gl7
56. https://archive.vn/U591T
57. https://archive.vn/6oXfn
58. https://archive.vn/oGpFY
59. https://archive.vn/1XLox
60. https://archive.vn/bDGd5
61. https://archive.vn/KjJy4
62. https://archive.vn/8UgFq
63. https://archive.vn/kfkxb
64. https://archive.vn/fo8ck
65. https://archive.vn/j8R2v
66. https://archive.vn/POoi6
Video Throwbacks
The Far Right Boogeyman
https://www.mgtow.tv/v/j3XFCL
Hang up that suit and tie forever! Read "CorporateLand" today!
https://www.amazon.com/CorporateLand-Surviving-Cubicle-Frank-Cervi/dp/1542471540
Book 2 of "The Jericho Files" is here!
Get Popp's second psychic thriller on paperback or eBook today!
https://www.amazon.com/Showdown-Book-Two-Jericho-Files/dp/B08CWM7LLJ
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all platforms and social media!
https://www.mgtow.tv/@redonkulaspopp
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
https://lbry.tv/@REDONKULAS:e
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.gab.com/redonkulas
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Sources (in order of appearance):
1. https://archive.vn/EFFSy
2. https://archive.vn/Ewtfo
3. https://archive.vn/u4eKh
4. https://archive.vn/vmFDK
5. https://archive.vn/ib2n1
6. https://archive.vn/keDRd
7. https://archive.vn/FxpaS
8. https://archive.vn/ItImV
9. https://archive.vn/LSE0g
10. https://archive.vn/yAusJ
11. https://archive.vn/kPTu8
12. https://archive.vn/YcAoL
13. https://archive.vn/e0e0v
14. https://archive.vn/4s2co
15. https://archive.vn/wFkPB
16. https://archive.vn/gyrj7
17. https://archive.vn/vQ6HE
18. https://archive.vn/uVVgU
19. https://archive.vn/wip/iPqxt
20. https://web.archive.org/web/20200731194538/https://therayfield.com/every-election-democrats-lost-since-1968-they-have-called-it-illegitimate-except-landslides
21. https://archive.vn/2fyGU
22. https://archive.vn/8tLhY
23. https://archive.vn/wkuKi
24. https://archive.vn/UPD1u
25. https://archive.vn/YH079
26. https://archive.vn/foZGF
27. https://archive.vn/9kpyQ
28. https://archive.vn/mILq8
29. https://archive.vn/I3Q0h
30. https://archive.vn/GN4Sj
31. https://archive.vn/LmCd8
32. https://archive.vn/4g0ef
33. https://archive.vn/mn504
34. https://archive.vn/hFl6x
35. https://archive.vn/vAYLA
36. https://archive.vn/vBDbl
37. https://archive.vn/zzkGn
38. https://archive.vn/oi0IB
39. https://archive.vn/XBnuD
40. https://archive.vn/OTG7f
41. https://archive.vn/EzNkQ
42. https://archive.vn/7UNrT
43. https://archive.vn/PIw4u
44. https://archive.vn/I9Agw
45. https://archive.vn/UlqDL
46. https://archive.vn/ImpTY
47. https://archive.vn/yvusE
48. https://archive.vn/wF0Uj
49. https://archive.vn/aCZxe
50. https://archive.vn/zObok
51. https://archive.vn/GEyRU
52. https://archive.vn/s68nA
53. https://archive.vn/nHVOJ
54. https://archive.vn/mMcbJ
55. https://archive.vn/R1gl7
56. https://archive.vn/U591T
57. https://archive.vn/6oXfn
58. https://archive.vn/oGpFY
59. https://archive.vn/1XLox
60. https://archive.vn/bDGd5
61. https://archive.vn/KjJy4
62. https://archive.vn/8UgFq
63. https://archive.vn/kfkxb
64. https://archive.vn/fo8ck
65. https://archive.vn/j8R2v
66. https://archive.vn/POoi6
Video Throwbacks
The Far Right Boogeyman
https://www.mgtow.tv/v/j3XFCL
Keywords
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