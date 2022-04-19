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Glyphosate Contamination Found in Popular American Foods (WhatIsRoundup.com & DetoxRoundup.com
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66 views • April 19, 2022
Courtesy of Henry Rowlands' https://DetoxProject.org and https://SustainablePulse.com . To learn about a REVOLUTIONARY, GAME-CHANGING SUPPLEMENT that's been shown to actually remove glyphosate from the human body, click-on: https://tinyurl.com/BiomeMedicInfo . To learn more about the world's FIRST and (currently) ONLY DetoxProject.org-certified product that's been shown to remove up to 74% of glyphosate from the body, click-on: https://tinyurl.com/DetoxRoundup to learn about Purium's Biome Medic over-the-counter nutritional supplement! For the single pack, click-on: https://tinyurl.com/StartDetoxingRoundup . Learn more at: https://Linktr.ee/GlyphosateGuy . To share, use: WhatIsRoundup.com
To share my "glyphosate detoxing" playlist on my BetterBrain101.com YouTube channel, use: https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundupVideos
Purium's BIome Medic is a super-high demand product. Give your body the superior gut health that it deserves w/ this "Core 4" Purium product. It can help flush harmful toxins, support “good” gut bacteria, & protect your good gut bugs from genetically-modified organisms (GMO) damage.
Consuming Biome Medic May Help:
*detoxify glyphosate
*improve digestion
*boost mood & immunity
*reduce C-Reactive Protein--a biomarker for inflammation
Main ingredients:
* digestive wheat germ extract
* chicory root fiber (a prebiotic)
* fulvic & humic acids
* bacillus coagulans (a probiotic)
Save 25% AND get FREE lower 48 state shipping on your order of $250+, enter gift/referral code: DANNYZEN at: https://ishoppurium.com
PLUS, when you buy 3 consecutive months of Biome Medic w/ an active "Smart Order," you'll get a FREE* bottle of Biome Medic in the 4th month! Lastly, Purium offers a 60-day $-back Guarantee** so there's NO risk to you!
To view the press release for a preliminary clinical study, click-on: https://tinyurl.com/BiomeMedicPressRelease . To view the full 2017, 6-week, 8 human males, randomized, product-controlled, Independent Review Board-approved, pilot clinical study, click-on: https://tinyurl.com/BiomeMedicInfo OR https://www.isharepurium.com/biome-medic/?giftcard=dannyzen
To view a product fact sheet on Google Drive, log into your Gmail before clicking-on: https://tinyurl.com/BiomeMedicFactSheet
For those who know they aren't eating the healthiest foods or want to level-up their game, I HIGHLY recommend INVESTING in your well-being by starting w/ Purium's "Ultimate Lifestyle Transformation + Performance" bundle at: https://tinyurl.com/PuriumPerformancePack
Watch other Purium videos on YouTube by clicking-on: https://tinyurl.com/PuriumYouTubeChannel and learn more about me on my Linkedin profile at: https://linkedin.com/in/FreedomFrom9to5
To help others know about Biome Medic and possibly earn passive/residual income FROM HOME, visit either: https://isharepurium.com/our-opportunity?giftcard=dannyzen , https://tinyurl.com/PassiveIncomeWithPurium, OR: https://PassiveIncomeWithPurium.com
Contact me w/ ?'s &/or before filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/JoinPurium OR https://puriumenrollment.com/#/Enrollment?giftcard=dannyzen so you can:
1. be part of a company that has already COMMITTED to being 100% plastic-FREE
2. STOP trading time for $ by having LEVERAGE w/ a highly SCALABLE business model so you can "own your life"
3. possibly earn passive/residual income FROM HOME
4. build YOUR dreams vs. someone else's
5. be able to live your dream lifestyle sooner than later,
6. learn new things and "meet" new people
7. actually have FUN while "plworking!" (playing and working!) and, most meaningfully,
8. potentially save someone's health and/or life!
by becoming a Purium "Brand Partner" distributor w/ future Royal Crown 2 Leader, Danny Zen's Purium Passionistas T.E.A.M.!:
voice: 1+786.441.2727 | text: 305.297.9360 | 1+800.250.8975
Skype: ajnj08 (2 #s)
[email protected], [email protected], or [email protected]
7081 Environ Blvd
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33319 USA
* need to pay shipping
** you pay return shipping & possible 20% re-stocking fee
ABOUT THE "GLYPHOSATE GUY:"
Danny "Zen" is both a mercury poisoning (from a lifetime of vaccines & 4 dental amalgam fillings and as shown on a 2006 hair sample test) and "mild" traumatic brain injury survivor from multiple falls and sporting accidents (as suggested on a 2011 brain SPECT scan) which is how he got very interested in all things related to health and wellness
Born in Jan 1978 in Queens, NY as a Chinese-American to Taiwanese parents; raised in Miami, Florida and a 2000 graduate of the School of Hotel Administration at Cornell University (Ithaca, NY) who's currently a professional network marketer in a handful of multi-level marketing (MLM) companies; Creator of YouTube's BetterBrain101.com channel; author of the upcoming longevity and MINDspan book, "How to Die of Nothing."
#DetoxRoundup.com
#WhatIsRoundup.com
#PassiveIncomeWithPurium.com
To share my "glyphosate detoxing" playlist on my BetterBrain101.com YouTube channel, use: https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundupVideos
Purium's BIome Medic is a super-high demand product. Give your body the superior gut health that it deserves w/ this "Core 4" Purium product. It can help flush harmful toxins, support “good” gut bacteria, & protect your good gut bugs from genetically-modified organisms (GMO) damage.
Consuming Biome Medic May Help:
*detoxify glyphosate
*improve digestion
*boost mood & immunity
*reduce C-Reactive Protein--a biomarker for inflammation
Main ingredients:
* digestive wheat germ extract
* chicory root fiber (a prebiotic)
* fulvic & humic acids
* bacillus coagulans (a probiotic)
Save 25% AND get FREE lower 48 state shipping on your order of $250+, enter gift/referral code: DANNYZEN at: https://ishoppurium.com
PLUS, when you buy 3 consecutive months of Biome Medic w/ an active "Smart Order," you'll get a FREE* bottle of Biome Medic in the 4th month! Lastly, Purium offers a 60-day $-back Guarantee** so there's NO risk to you!
To view the press release for a preliminary clinical study, click-on: https://tinyurl.com/BiomeMedicPressRelease . To view the full 2017, 6-week, 8 human males, randomized, product-controlled, Independent Review Board-approved, pilot clinical study, click-on: https://tinyurl.com/BiomeMedicInfo OR https://www.isharepurium.com/biome-medic/?giftcard=dannyzen
To view a product fact sheet on Google Drive, log into your Gmail before clicking-on: https://tinyurl.com/BiomeMedicFactSheet
For those who know they aren't eating the healthiest foods or want to level-up their game, I HIGHLY recommend INVESTING in your well-being by starting w/ Purium's "Ultimate Lifestyle Transformation + Performance" bundle at: https://tinyurl.com/PuriumPerformancePack
Watch other Purium videos on YouTube by clicking-on: https://tinyurl.com/PuriumYouTubeChannel and learn more about me on my Linkedin profile at: https://linkedin.com/in/FreedomFrom9to5
To help others know about Biome Medic and possibly earn passive/residual income FROM HOME, visit either: https://isharepurium.com/our-opportunity?giftcard=dannyzen , https://tinyurl.com/PassiveIncomeWithPurium, OR: https://PassiveIncomeWithPurium.com
Contact me w/ ?'s &/or before filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/JoinPurium OR https://puriumenrollment.com/#/Enrollment?giftcard=dannyzen so you can:
1. be part of a company that has already COMMITTED to being 100% plastic-FREE
2. STOP trading time for $ by having LEVERAGE w/ a highly SCALABLE business model so you can "own your life"
3. possibly earn passive/residual income FROM HOME
4. build YOUR dreams vs. someone else's
5. be able to live your dream lifestyle sooner than later,
6. learn new things and "meet" new people
7. actually have FUN while "plworking!" (playing and working!) and, most meaningfully,
8. potentially save someone's health and/or life!
by becoming a Purium "Brand Partner" distributor w/ future Royal Crown 2 Leader, Danny Zen's Purium Passionistas T.E.A.M.!:
voice: 1+786.441.2727 | text: 305.297.9360 | 1+800.250.8975
Skype: ajnj08 (2 #s)
[email protected], [email protected], or [email protected]
7081 Environ Blvd
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33319 USA
* need to pay shipping
** you pay return shipping & possible 20% re-stocking fee
ABOUT THE "GLYPHOSATE GUY:"
Danny "Zen" is both a mercury poisoning (from a lifetime of vaccines & 4 dental amalgam fillings and as shown on a 2006 hair sample test) and "mild" traumatic brain injury survivor from multiple falls and sporting accidents (as suggested on a 2011 brain SPECT scan) which is how he got very interested in all things related to health and wellness
Born in Jan 1978 in Queens, NY as a Chinese-American to Taiwanese parents; raised in Miami, Florida and a 2000 graduate of the School of Hotel Administration at Cornell University (Ithaca, NY) who's currently a professional network marketer in a handful of multi-level marketing (MLM) companies; Creator of YouTube's BetterBrain101.com channel; author of the upcoming longevity and MINDspan book, "How to Die of Nothing."
#DetoxRoundup.com
#WhatIsRoundup.com
#PassiveIncomeWithPurium.com
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