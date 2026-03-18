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4 Terror Attacks Since Iran War Began. Sleeper Cells Active. Old Dominion University & MI Synagogue
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
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Terror attacks at Michigan synagogue and Virginia university rattle sense of safety in American communities. A pair of attacks more than 700 miles apart on Thursday struck at the heart of community safe havens, leaving shocked Americans with an uneasy sense of security. a deadly shooting being investigated as terrorism devastated a Virginia university in a military town. Later that day, a targeted vehicle-ramming attack on a Michigan synagogue left congregants shaken to their core. The shooting at Virginia’s Old Dominion University late Thursday morning was committed by a veteran and convicted ISIS supporter. He killed one person and injured two others before a classroom of ROTC students subdued and killed him, the FBI said. an explosives-laden vehicle plowed into the Temple Israel in West Bloomfield Township, setting part of it ablaze while dozens of children were inside.


Two ISIS Supporters Charged With Attempting To Detonate Explosive Devices During Protests Outside Gracie Mansion


Old Dominion University ROTC cadets disarm ISIS supporter shouting 'Allahu Akbar' during shooting: officials. Former Army National Guard soldier Mohamed Bailor Jalloh was previously convicted of supporting ISIS before Thursday's attack


Multiple bomb threats at Virginia colleges following ODU shooting. at least five colleges in Virginia have investigated bomb threats at on-campus libraries — while a sixth warned people away from its library for an unnamed “active threat.”


ODU shooter shouted 'Allahu Akbar' before opening fire


FBI warns Iran aspired to attack California with drones in retaliation for war: Alert. The warning came in a bulletin that was reviewed by ABC News.


#TerrorAttack

#ODU

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#BibleProphecy


#SDAChurch


#SeventhDayAdventist

#ChurchAndState

#SeventhDayAdventist

#Sabbath

#4AngelsMessage

#SavingHealthMinistries "


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Keywords
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