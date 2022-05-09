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Advanced Prophecy Studies 06 - Lady Liberty vs The Red Dragon 2
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19 views • May 09, 2022
The conclusions presented in part 2 of this mini-series will be earthshaking to those hearing it for the first time. Perhaps even unbelievable.
Revelation 12 is the final showdown between liberty and tyranny. It details the war between two people-groups known symbolically as "the woman" and "the red dragon". This is the final tipping point, and it is for all the marbles. It completely resets the world order as it exists today, and it sets the stage for the beast to make its run around the globe. Listen to this 2-part mini series to find out how America is impacted.
Check out my Author's Page on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Stanley-Grant/e/B0064HKUTO?ref=sr_ntt_srch_lnk_1&;qid=1651929506&sr=8-1
Revelation 12 is the final showdown between liberty and tyranny. It details the war between two people-groups known symbolically as "the woman" and "the red dragon". This is the final tipping point, and it is for all the marbles. It completely resets the world order as it exists today, and it sets the stage for the beast to make its run around the globe. Listen to this 2-part mini series to find out how America is impacted.
Check out my Author's Page on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Stanley-Grant/e/B0064HKUTO?ref=sr_ntt_srch_lnk_1&;qid=1651929506&sr=8-1
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