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Situation Update: Who's Really The Bad Guy?? Red Alert! Defcon 5 Imminent!! Major False Flag Coming For US Trucker Convoy!!
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28138 views • March 04, 2022
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Sources For This Video:
https://www.banned.video/watch?id=621e60f86fe90d3a31da1583
https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/82040/are-you-absolutely-certain-that-you-know-who-the-good-guys-are-in-this.html
https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/french-president-says-we-should-be-preparing-for-the-worst-when-it-comes-to-the-ukraine-conflict
https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/pentagon-ran-bioweapons-labs-in-25-countries-including-ukraine
https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/82035/ukraines-special-operations-command-announces-theyre-going-to-start-committing-war.html
https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/82036/escalation-alert-is-nato-fighting-in-ukraine-right.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-03-03-george-soros-helped-zelensky-become-president-of-ukraine-propaganda.html
https://thenationalpulse.com/2022/03/03/soros-mag-calls-ukraine-casualty-coverage-racist/
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-03-03-deep-state-cut-health-coverage-wrong-beliefs.html
Let's Get This War On Information Going Daily!! Give A Small Donation To Help Our Production Rate Today!! Go To: https://www.paypal.me/ariellej95
Our Patreon is: https://www.patreon.com/user?
Sources For This Video:
https://www.banned.video/watch?id=621e60f86fe90d3a31da1583
https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/82040/are-you-absolutely-certain-that-you-know-who-the-good-guys-are-in-this.html
https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/french-president-says-we-should-be-preparing-for-the-worst-when-it-comes-to-the-ukraine-conflict
https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/pentagon-ran-bioweapons-labs-in-25-countries-including-ukraine
https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/82035/ukraines-special-operations-command-announces-theyre-going-to-start-committing-war.html
https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/82036/escalation-alert-is-nato-fighting-in-ukraine-right.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-03-03-george-soros-helped-zelensky-become-president-of-ukraine-propaganda.html
https://thenationalpulse.com/2022/03/03/soros-mag-calls-ukraine-casualty-coverage-racist/
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-03-03-deep-state-cut-health-coverage-wrong-beliefs.html
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