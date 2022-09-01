Maria Zeee: Aussie Doctor Speaks Out About Shocking Vaxx Injuries

This week we discuss how quickly the science can change when a Prime Minister's interests are involved, as well as ScoMo's scandal, along with an insight into Australian politics from former MP George Christensen, who confirms the WEF's influence on our politicians.

We are also joined by Dr. Shoba Iyer, who discusses the COVID-19 injection injuries she has witnessed, explaining how her conscience simply would not allow her to stay silent any longer.

ZEROTIME was born out of a desperate need for the truth in Aussie news. For too long, the mainstream media has been lying to the Australian people. Zeee Media commits to bringing you the truth every Wednesday night at 8 PM, highlighting key issues the world is facing, how it affects our country, and the dangers to our democracy.