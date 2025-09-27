Trump "Bans" Israel From Annexing Gaza | Maverick News

Trump says peace deal may be close in Israel -Gaza conflict. He goes further and says he will not allow Israel to "annex" Gaza.





This after most countries walk out on Netenyahu at the U.N.





Plus today's top news stories with Rick Walker.





Please support our journalism by donating to:

https://www.freedomreporters.com

or

https://www.maverickdonations.com





Stay tuned after the news for "Maverick MidKnight Matinee". Tonight's feature: Rocky Jones Space Ranger - "Crash of The Moons"





#netenyahu, #israel, #gaza,