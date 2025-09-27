Trump "Bans" Israel From Annexing Gaza | Maverick News

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump says peace deal may be close in Israel -Gaza conflict. He goes further and says he will not allow Israel to "annex" Gaza.
This after most countries walk out on Netenyahu at the U.N.
Plus today's top news stories with Rick Walker.
Please support our journalism by donating to:
https://www.freedomreporters.com
or
https://www.maverickdonations.com
Stay tuned after the news for "Maverick MidKnight Matinee". Tonight's feature: Rocky Jones Space Ranger - "Crash of The Moons"
#netenyahu, #israel, #gaza,