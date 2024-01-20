Greg Kelly: The world is exploiting Joe Biden's weakness

On Thursday's "Greg Kelly Reports" Greg weighs in on the Israeli hostages taken by Hamas, exposes President Joe Biden for being weak, shows that former President Donald Trump has always been a leader, explains the hypocrisy in the media's take about Trump, and more on NEWSMAX.







