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Bodies Pile Up As Coroner Hits Red Alert
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0 view • December 07, 2021
As the rising death toll stacks up due to the vaccine push of newly minted billionaires. Dr. Fauci, the face of the Covid effort becomes increasingly caught up in his own garbled mess of lies, distraction and misinformation. Dr. Fauci and company will not be able to hide behind the theater of symptoms associated with the smoke screen of Covid forever. Those side effects are more likely in the vaccines themselves. Side effects that include death. And as coroners question the rising death toll they are seeing and reports of children dying from the vaccine add up. The media will no longer be able to cover it all up. The establishment will roll out false flags in desperate, yet scheduled deception. Meanwhile, the bleakest of hells awaits Dr. Fauci.
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