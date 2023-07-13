Create New Account
Beauty queen killed by VAXX poison injections
Published 21 hours ago

Mrs South India Runner-Up Shivaani Sen Dar Died From Epileptic Attack
"Got my 1st vaccine jab yday… been down with fever, body ache, headache, chills since last night.
After taking Paracetamol, I feel a little better.
Only way to bring normalcy back again, is to get vaccinated asap!
Did you get vaccinated yet? How was your experience? Any fever? Body aches?
PS : This picture is a throwback… I didn’t get a picture clicked getting vaccinated."
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/F0vmzexWcAEny0U?format=jpg&name=large
https://twitter.com/David83823494/status/1678689060661895170
https://t.me/covidbc/12131
https://newsmeterDOTin/entertainment/mrs-south-india-runner-up-shivaani-sen-dar-dies-epileptic-attack-714811

Mirrored - bootcamp

Keywords
indiavaxxshivaani sen dar

