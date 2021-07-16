pedofilie in opmars, verborgen in verdraagzaamheid!!

Dear fellow human beings, in this world dominated by a medically based technocracy, where people are pitted against each other, where people with a critical mind are labeled as conspiracy theorists.

In this crazy world, covid is not the only poison being forced on society, there is more!

In the world where everyone is plunged into fear of and by an invisible something, wholly visible, is brought in another poison, equally, if not more dangerous, than covid, but fueled and fed by a different psychological pathogen.

Once this poison is taken for granted in the minds of the people as "normal" it is game over for those who accept it.

It is very visible, it is not given much attention, not because it is not important, but because it is not brought into the attention sphere.

In this insane world, everyone is required to accept and carry out whatever is imposed on them.

Likewise with the phenomenon of "tolerance" and "diversity", these two concepts are enforced with a heavy hand, but it is a one-way street.

The so-called minorities, especially the LGBTQ+ group, demand that no straw be put in their way of establishing their immoral behavior, immoral because they always go against the laws of nature and put their imaginary illusions above nature, or want to ask.

The LGBTQ+ group believes that everyone should be able to determine for themselves which gender they want to be, regardless of what gender you were born under, if they want to be able to determine in which form they will live.

But there's more, this behavior, because that group is getting really big, it's backed by political decisions, decisions made so as not to offend the minority.

It doesn't seem to bother them that by going this way they are causing their own demise, or they have to agree to a depopulation agenda! Lgbtq+ cannot make children, let alone raise children.

But whoever thinks there isn't a catch22 is in it for the effort, there is a very dirty hidden agenda item tucked away.

Once you know this point you will never watch lgbtq+ again without prejudice.

What is this point? Very simple and very nasty, they want your children, they want your children to feed their group.

They want to program their mental poison into your children so that they can't or won't be productive!

But that's only one part of the agenda, they also want pedophilia to be acceptable without an age limit.

Everything is being pulled out to achieve these points, watch the videos and you will see what is really meant.

What is being rolled out is so dirty and underhanded that words fail, but rest assured the politically correct spectrum would abhor what is written here.

Political correctness is usually at odds with what is truthful and just, if everyone shuts up in front of this politically correct mob, the evil will continue to rampage until it is too late.

Doubt??? check this out:



Leave the children undisturbed, do not prevent them from coming to me, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to those who are like them. (Matthew

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Beste medemens, in deze wereld die overheerst wordt door een medische gestoelde technocratie, waar mensen tegen elkaar opgezet worden, waar mensen met een kritische geest bestempeld worden als complottheoristen.



Maar het kwaad kan enkel gedijen al goede mensen niets doen!



In deze waanzinnige wereld is covid niet het enige gif dat de samenleving wordt opgedrongen, er is meer!



In de wereld waar iedereen in angst gedompeld wordt voor en door een onzichtbaar iets wordt, geheel zichtbaar, een ander gif binnengebracht, even, zo niet gevaarlijker, dan covid, maar gestoeld en gevoed door een ander psychologisch pathogeen.



Eens dit gif als vanzelfsprekend in de geesten van het volk wordt geboekstaafd als “normaal” is het voor hen die het aanvaarden game over.



Het is heel zichtbaar, er wordt niet veel aandacht aan gegeven, niet omdat het niet belangrijk is, maar omdat het niet in de aandacht sfeer gebracht wordt.



In deze waanzinnige wereld wordt van iedereen verlangt dat alles wat hen opgelegd wordt ook aanvaard en uitgevoerd wordt.



Zo ook met het fenomeen “verdraagzaamheid” en “diversiteit”, deze twee begrippen worden met harde hand gehandhaafd, maar het is een éénrichtingsstraat.



De zogenaamde minderheden, in het bijzonder de lgbtq+ groep, eisen dat hen geen stro in de weg gelegd wordt wat betreft het vestigen van hun immoreel gedrag, immoreel omdat ze altijd tegen de wetten van de natuur ingaan en hun denkbeeldige illusies boven de natuur stellen, of toch willen stellen.



De lgbtq+ groep is van opvatting dat iedereen zelf moet kunnen bepalen welk geslacht ze willen zijn, eender onder welk geslacht je bent geboren, willen zij het kunnen bepalen onder welke vorm ze gaan leven.



Maar er is meer, dit gedrag, want die groep is heel groot aan het worden, is gesteund door politieke beslissingen, beslissingen die genomen zijn om de minderheid niet voor het hoofd te stoten.



Dat ze door deze weg in te slaan hun eigen ondergang aan he