Big Tech Losing Bioweapon Truth War: Real Covid Vaxx Injuries EXPLODE online
Truth or Consequences
Published 2 months ago |

The clot shot is causing misery for unsuspecting Americans!

Cat Parker joins to detail how the deadly dose of J&J turned her life upside down. She has narcolepsy, extreme hair loss, continuous ear infections, and so much more.

Donate here to help Cat get the treatment she needs: http://gofund.me/babcfb6a.

Righteously stand against vaccine tyranny by supporting Christopher Key: https://www.vaccine-police.com/.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

