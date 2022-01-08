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Ezekiel 37:1-14 OFFERS
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41 views • January 08, 2022
Ezekiel 37:1-14 OFFERS - God Brings Life To His People.
https://www.lifeway.com/en/product/explore-the-bible-adult-personal-study-guide-large-print-winter-2022-M00100480
MEMORY VERSE: EZEKIEL 37:13 And ye shall know that I am the Lord, when I have opened your graves, O my people, and brought you up out of your graves,
KEY DOCTRINE
Salvation (Regeneration) - Regeneration, or the new birth, is a work of God’s grace whereby believers become new creatures in Christ Jesus. (See 2 Cor. 5:17.)
FIRST THOUGHTS
Sometimes we talk about the gospel’s power to help us live better lives. Other times, we may talk about the blessing of having Jesus to help us with our problems. But at its core, the gospel is not about making bad people good. The Bible tells us we were dead in our sins, yet God made us alive through Jesus (Eph. 2:1-5). The gospel, then, is about making dead people alive. This is good news—really good news!
What makes Jesus’ offer of salvation through faith in Him good news?
Mike’s Sites
🟠 Website: https://www.mikeinabinett.com
🟠 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/barnabas2020
🟠 Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/@mikeinabinett
🟠 Gab: https://gab.com/MikeInabinett
🟠 Emergency Prep.: https://mikeinabinett.com/emergency-prep
https://www.lifeway.com/en/product/explore-the-bible-adult-personal-study-guide-large-print-winter-2022-M00100480
MEMORY VERSE: EZEKIEL 37:13 And ye shall know that I am the Lord, when I have opened your graves, O my people, and brought you up out of your graves,
KEY DOCTRINE
Salvation (Regeneration) - Regeneration, or the new birth, is a work of God’s grace whereby believers become new creatures in Christ Jesus. (See 2 Cor. 5:17.)
FIRST THOUGHTS
Sometimes we talk about the gospel’s power to help us live better lives. Other times, we may talk about the blessing of having Jesus to help us with our problems. But at its core, the gospel is not about making bad people good. The Bible tells us we were dead in our sins, yet God made us alive through Jesus (Eph. 2:1-5). The gospel, then, is about making dead people alive. This is good news—really good news!
What makes Jesus’ offer of salvation through faith in Him good news?
Mike’s Sites
🟠 Website: https://www.mikeinabinett.com
🟠 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/barnabas2020
🟠 Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/@mikeinabinett
🟠 Gab: https://gab.com/MikeInabinett
🟠 Emergency Prep.: https://mikeinabinett.com/emergency-prep
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