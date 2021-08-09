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Q Perfectly Predicts Mike Lindell's Cyber Symposium 3 Years Ago TO THE DAY! Is JFK Jr Alive? NESARA!
Christian Patriot News
Christian Patriot News
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Previous Updates:



Q: Dark To Light! The Silent War Continues! The Greatest Military Intelligence Sting Operation of All-Time!



https://rumble.com/vktpk7-q-dark-to-light-the-silent-war-continues-the-greatest-military-intelligence.html




DEVOLUTION 101: Trump Is Still President! Controls U.S. Military! Q: Special Operations Election Sting!



https://rumble.com/vkqlzb-devolution-101-trump-is-still-president-controls-us-military-q-special-oper.html




Q: Next Level Truth! The Great Awakening of We The People! The Most Extraordinary Military Intelligence Operation of All-Time!



https://www.bitchute.com/video/b5cxNkiaWpoT/




Q: August Is Traditionally A Really HOT Month! Divide They Try. Fail They Will! Information Warfare!


https://rumble.com/vkgj43-q-august-is-traditionally-a-really-hot-month-divide-they-try.-fail-they-wil.html



BREAKING! Wisconsin Launches Full Forensic Audit! GA & PA Next! Q: Did The Deep State Attempt To Assassinate Trump?



https://rumble.com/vkds83-wisconsin-launches-full-forensic-audit-ga-and-pa-next-q-did-the-ds-attempt-.html



Q+ Trump's Military Intelligence Election Sting! Scavino Drops Comms Decodes & Deltas! We Are Winning!


https://rumble.com/vkc3c5-q-trumps-military-intelligence-election-sting-scavino-drops-comms-decodes-a.html



Q's Plan From A to Z! The Basics 101: An Introduction to The Greatest Military Intelligence Sting Operation of All-time!


https://rumble.com/vk7srx-qs-plan-from-a-to-z-q-basics-101-introduction-to-the-great-military-intelli.html




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trumpfake newsconstitutionchristdeep stateqanonmike pompeojoe bidenqwwg1wgamagaq anonthe great awakeningx22 reportdigital soldiersgeneral flynnthe great resetdan scavinolin woodchristian patriot news
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