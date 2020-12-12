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PCR test is a vaccine ( There are non vax cures for covid!)
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322 views • December 12, 2020
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Video credits for 911 Walmart call "George Bradley" (Tic Toc)
"I CAN'T KEEP DOING THIS": Doctor pleads for review of data during COVID-19 Senate hearing
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tq8SXOBy-4w
Its Time to Be Candid
https://iconnectfx.com/view/eee3a2c3-9433-eb11-9979-00505682f257?fbclid=IwAR1DnVQzSu-2sQC4S2k8QqLzwvHCC8fV27g7QsU9BUJtcDavygCGtxwqvsk
Video credits for 911 Walmart call "George Bradley" (Tic Toc)
"I CAN'T KEEP DOING THIS": Doctor pleads for review of data during COVID-19 Senate hearing
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tq8SXOBy-4w
Its Time to Be Candid
https://iconnectfx.com/view/eee3a2c3-9433-eb11-9979-00505682f257?fbclid=IwAR1DnVQzSu-2sQC4S2k8QqLzwvHCC8fV27g7QsU9BUJtcDavygCGtxwqvsk
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