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Former World Bank Attorney exposes Bankers & the BAR.
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92 views • June 26, 2020
BRITISH ACCREDITATION REGISTRY – CROWN TEMPLE B.A.R. Explains how the BAR Attorneys work for the Banks. The BAR was created by the Rothschilds to protect their crimes.

You have no doubt heard of the term the “Bar Association.”

Every attorney in the the United States must pass the “bar” exam to obtain a license to practice law. By the very definition of the acronym BAR – British Accreditation Registry, that is a dead give away of who the attorneys have pledged their allegiance to. To make matters worse, did you know that these attorneys are working for the “Crown?” And just to clarify who the “Crown” is, it is not the present Queen of England. Rather, it is the Templar Church, also known as the Crown Temple or the Crown Templar.

The U.S.A. is not the free and sovereign nation that our federal government tells us it is. If this were true, we would not be dictated to by the Crown Temple through its bankers and attornies. The U.S.A. is controlled and manipulated by this private foreign power and our unlawful Federal U.S. Government is their pawn broker. The bankers and Bar Attorneys in the U.S.A. are a franchise in oath and allegiance to the Crown at Chancery – the Crown Temple Church and its Chancel located at Chancery Lane – a manipulative body of elite bankers and attorners from the independent City of London who violate the law in America by imposing fraudulent “legal” but totally unlawful -contracts on the American people.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eoC5CWWpuhE
liabilitymate YT Channel

http://www.thelibertybeacon.com/british-accreditation-registry-crown-temple-b-a-r/

Further Info:

Hiding Behind the BAR, Why Attorneys are not Lawyers:
https://educate-yourself.org/cn/attorneysarenotlawyers13mar05.shtml
The British Accredited Registry or BAR :
http://www.1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/unlearn/502-the-british-accredited-registry-or-bar
The History of the British Accreditation Registry:
https://projectspeak.net/the-history-of-the-british-accreditation-registry
British Accreditation Registrar:
https://bar-registrars.org/
https://bar-registrars.org/about-us
Keywords
bankstersbarbritish accreditation registrykaren hudes
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