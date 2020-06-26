Former World Bank Attorney exposes Bankers & the BAR.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
You have no doubt heard of the term the “Bar Association.”
Every attorney in the the United States must pass the “bar” exam to obtain a license to practice law. By the very definition of the acronym BAR – British Accreditation Registry, that is a dead give away of who the attorneys have pledged their allegiance to. To make matters worse, did you know that these attorneys are working for the “Crown?” And just to clarify who the “Crown” is, it is not the present Queen of England. Rather, it is the Templar Church, also known as the Crown Temple or the Crown Templar.
The U.S.A. is not the free and sovereign nation that our federal government tells us it is. If this were true, we would not be dictated to by the Crown Temple through its bankers and attornies. The U.S.A. is controlled and manipulated by this private foreign power and our unlawful Federal U.S. Government is their pawn broker. The bankers and Bar Attorneys in the U.S.A. are a franchise in oath and allegiance to the Crown at Chancery – the Crown Temple Church and its Chancel located at Chancery Lane – a manipulative body of elite bankers and attorners from the independent City of London who violate the law in America by imposing fraudulent “legal” but totally unlawful -contracts on the American people.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eoC5CWWpuhE
liabilitymate YT Channel
http://www.thelibertybeacon.com/british-accreditation-registry-crown-temple-b-a-r/
Further Info:
Hiding Behind the BAR, Why Attorneys are not Lawyers:
https://educate-yourself.org/cn/attorneysarenotlawyers13mar05.shtml
The British Accredited Registry or BAR :
http://www.1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/unlearn/502-the-british-accredited-registry-or-bar
The History of the British Accreditation Registry:
https://projectspeak.net/the-history-of-the-british-accreditation-registry
British Accreditation Registrar:
https://bar-registrars.org/
https://bar-registrars.org/about-us