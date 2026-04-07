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MUST WATCH !!! ARREST ALL WORLDWIDE INVOLVED IN COVID/GENOCIDE HANG EM!!!
A Warrior Calls
A Warrior Calls
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Powerful Communication to World from Christopher James Live Stream Thursday April 2nd 2026


SHARE SHARE SHARE SHARE... RE UPLOAD POST LINKS TO THIS VIDEO EVERYWHERE DO NOT STOP!!


This ONE video shows the world massive TRUTH and the EVIL that is destroying mankind. The time has come for all involved to be rounded up brought before people evidence shown to world then HANG THEM ALL IN EVERY COUNTRY WHO ARE INVOLVED!!!!


The sleeping Giant in the American People must SEE THIS VIDEO and WAKE to understand those who are behind massive death and destruction who hide behind false titles this one video blows lid off foundational lies the people worldwide have been fed while showing the way forward to stop this evil.

To order MasterPeace go to Https:/MpHCS.com/awc


This is the ONLY channel showing world the true narrative and more importantly the solution to take out all this evil. Ignorance remains the greatest enemy of Mankind and only knowledge with action is going to save us now that the world is being taken down globally by design.


The American people have no back bone anymore or courage to take down evil...they have and continue to allow massive genocide and horror to occur worldwide by trump and all the corrupt people he has selected


Protect yourself and your families and friends prepare for massive chaos and get all the medication and supplies you need now you won't have time very soon or access.


MASTERPEACE is a game changer for our world and under attack so get it now in boxes suggest 10 bottles at at time or whatever you can afford to get and keep the forever chemicals out of our bodies and our brains from being compromised against the attacks that are occurring now thru food, water and our air.


To order MasterPeace go to Https:/MpHCS.com/awc

Recent interview proving MasterPeace removes MAC addresses https://www.bitchute.com/video/pfHfneeuvQlU


MasterPeace 90 Day Trial Results https://rumble.com/v4ggy4h-

masterpeace-90-day-trial-results.html


MasterPeace MAC address evidence

PDF for Download https://awarriorcalls.com/pdfs/masterpeace/Summary.Report-MAC.Address.Study.Aug.2025.pdf


Relax Saunas Canada buy from this site not USA site.

https://relaxsaunas.ca/awarriorcalls/

Member Code AWC2500CAN


FLFE links:

Free Trial: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/TryFLFEfree/ChristopherJames/

Main Website: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/flfemain/ChristopherJames/

Evidence: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/ev/ChristopherJames/


Alternate platforms...


YourNews AWC page https://yournews.com/author/awarriorcallsoutlook-com/

Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@AWarriorCalls:3


SHARE SHARE SHARE SHARE REUPLOAD THIS VIDEO

POST LINKS EVERYWHERE TO SAVE OUR WORLD FAR AND WIDE

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