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6/12/2022 Miles Guo: According to my judgement, if Xi Jinping doesn't get any smarter, he will still invade Taiwan. His strategy for invasion is most likely a long-term blockade in order to drag down the economies of Taiwan, the U.S. and the world. The Chinese currency will then be able to become dominant