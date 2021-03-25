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History Repeats - The Killing Nurses of The Third Reich
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162 views • March 25, 2021
An insight into the horrors of the Third Reich and the methods used to manipulate the German public. A wake up call for medical professionals and Government workers. This is very relevant to the current situation in the world..
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