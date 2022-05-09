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ROCK UNCLE Productions: Disney's Falling 'Stars' (Part 1-3) [08.05.2022]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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40 views • May 09, 2022
THEY can make anyone a 'STAR'!
THEY can bring others to the Wicked one through THEIR 'STARS'!
Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!

Part 1: Disney 'Stars' showcased in this video.
Part 2: The Disney Girls! These 'Stars' fall from normal to evil overload.
Part 3: What has Disney done?

YT: Sign in to confirm your age, This video may be inappropriate for some users.

Part 1 comments:
'My take at this point there's a few things going on..
1..they have to transform, kill the old self and adopt the new.
2. They have to pay the price for that success whatever it may be.
3. After a while, holding all those secrets and crazy shit going on behind closed doors gets to them and they start to act out, then they get put back in check.'
--
Part 2 comments:
'None of them are really girls! Did you notice Madonna's wide man head to the left at 3:39? And have you seen 'her' recently too - definitely not the original. At 5:45, I think that's 2 different Gagas too.'

'This is exactly why you don't idolize or worship these so-called famous people.. Demons from the pit.'

'What good will it be for someone to gain the whole world, yet forfeit their soul? Or what can anyone give in exchange for their soul? ' - Matthew 16:26
--
Part 3 comments:
'Another excellent vid. These are truly sad creatures but at the same time I despise they are being used as role models for the young to aspire to. Thank you for amazing good work.'

'Cool!!! That was a nice surprise brother. Seems Disney has 1 purpose, get em young and warp their minds..... A holes'

'Great compilation of their sinful agendas'

'I just want to cry.'
--
FALLING STARS part 1
145 viewsMay 3, 2022
https://youtu.be/qq5f5Bw2r8o

FALLING STARS part 2
133 viewsMay 6, 2022
https://youtu.be/O9SpXqk0N1c

Falling Stars Part 3 [08.05.2022].txt
80 Views premiered May 8, 2022
ROCK UNCLE Production
https://youtu.be/bFgCF-DF-Uk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdsIq1vctHqgrT2emvDEG4Q
Keywords
satanismfascistpsychopathic pedophilia lgbtqia
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